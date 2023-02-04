Biden pledges to take care of China’s spy balloon

President Biden promised to “take care of” the Chinese spy balloon still floating over the United States, in his first comment on the foreign-policy crisis that has roiled his administration in recent days.

“We’re gonna take care of it,” he told reporters in Syracuse, NY, Saturday in response to their shouted pleas to speak out about China’s week-long incursion into US airspace.





President Biden said that his team will “take care” of the Chinese balloon to reporters in Syracuse, NY, in response to their please to speak about the floating object. REUTERS





The floating balloon was seen in the sky over Billings, Montana on Feb. 1. 2023. Chase Doak via REUTERS

The president traveled to the upstate city to attend the funeral of Michael Hunter, the brother of his first wife Neilia. Biden’s shamed son Hunter Biden, his uncle’s namesake, traveled with his father aboard Air Force One.

Meanwhile, Republicans continued to hammer the president for his limp response to China’s aggression.

“First Biden refused to defend our borders,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy tweeted Saturday. “Now he won’t defend our skies.”

Senate Republicans on Friday demanded an investigation into Biden’s “baffling response” to the Chinese surveillance balloon, which he has refused to shoot down as it followed a provocative path over the American heartland.