Biden on economy: ‘It could be worse’

Good Morning America

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out on their marriage, financial woes

The ex-wife of Hunter Biden is speaking out for the first time in a television interview about their 24-year marriage, including their financial struggles and his battle with substance addiction. Kathleen Buhle raised three daughters, Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy, with Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, before their marriage ended in divorce five years ago. Buhle, 53, opens up for the first time about the ups and downs of their marriage in her new memoir, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing,” which she spoke about exclusively with ABC News’ Amy Robach.