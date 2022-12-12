Biden mounts kid-sized bike at Virginia Toys for Tots event after June spill

At least he didn’t fall off this time.

President Biden playfully crouched behind the handles of a child-sized bike Monday at a Toys for Tots charity event in northern Virginia.

The oldest-ever president, 80, showed his inner child while helping sort donated gifts at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington.

Biden squatted atop the Throttle TR bike before relinquishing it to another young-at-heart helper to roll over to contribution bins for less-fortunate children ahead of Christmas.

Monday’s bike encounter went better for the president than when he took a tumble off his adult-sized two-wheeler while spending a June weekend at his summer home in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

An avid biker, Biden’s cycle of choice is a Trek FX 1 Disc, which a source described as “ancient” after his fall in June.

“I’d say nothing wrong with riding a bike at his age,” the source, a former Trek employee, told The Post at the time. “But he needs a bike that’s easier to get on and off.”

Moments earlier, the president gave brief remarks to the family members of Marine Corps members before lending a hand with the donations.

“Jill and I know how much you sacrifice,” the commander in chief said. “When our son Beau was deployed to Iraq, it was hard to look at the empty chair at our table every night during the holidays. And it was hard for our granddaughters when their dad wasn’t there on Christmas morning.”

President Biden joked with children Monday at a donation-sorting event. AP

Biden helped transfer gift donations in northern Virginia. REUTERS

“You have to be brave, even when your mommies and daddies are far away. They’re so proud of you,” Biden said to children seated before him.

“Now let’s get sorting these gifts,” Biden added — holding the hand of the child who had introduced him and walking toward the items to the tune of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

First lady Jill Biden also spoke, telling the group that she fondly remembered dressing up as the grinch from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” while her spouse was vice president.

Just before bouncing up and down on the small bicycle, the president took a question from the watching press corps.

First lady Jill Biden recalled that she once dressed up as a grinch. REUTERS

Biden gave encouragement to the children of US Marines. REUTERS

A journalist asked if he authorized the deployment of US troops to Ukraine, apparently referring to an NBC News report on a “single digit” dispatch of soldiers to bolster a couple dozen already there to track US weapon donations.

“Are we sending troops to Ukraine? No, we’re sending materiel like we’ve had, billions of dollars [worth],” Biden said before jogging over to the bike at his only scheduled public appearance of the day.

Politicians often refrain from being photographed astride unusual modes of transportation for fear of looking ridiculous. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis famously was mocked for test-driving a tank in 1988.

Although Democrats fared much better than expected in last month’s midterm elections — expanding their Senate majority and losing the House by only a hair — Biden has kept a low profile during the lame-duck period.

On Friday, the president filmed his first major sit-down TV interview since averting a feared “red wave” election — but gave it to actress Drew Barrymore for a CBS daytime special to air Dec. 19.

Biden shuffled back and forth to help transfer gifts. AP

Biden turned 80 last month, but says he intends to seek another four-year term in 2024. AFP via Getty Images

Biden told the military children to “be brave” while their parents are deployed. AP

The president also helped transfer a larger donated bike. REUTERS

Although Republicans will hold a bare majority in the House next year, they’re vowing aggressive investigations of what they call Biden family corruption.

The incoming chairmen of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and James Comer (R-Ky.), respectively, say they will work to prove that Joe Biden was involved with and benefited from first son Hunter and first bother James Biden’s overseas consulting work.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said at a November press conference.

Joe Biden denies that he knew about or benefited from his family’s foreign accounts, but records indicate he interacted with his family’s associates from China, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Russia and Ukraine, including while he was the sitting vice president and held sway in those nations.

In text messages to his daughter, Naomi, Hunter Biden allegedly wrote in 2019, “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years… It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Biden says he intends to seek a second term in 2024. He would be 86 years old if he completes a second term in January 2029.