Biden mixes up job title, says he’s first senator from Delaware

President Biden on Monday mixed up his job title, telling a crowd at the White House that he was the nation’s first senator from Delaware when he meant to say president.

Biden, who turns 80 this year, is the oldest-ever US president and Republican critics routinely accuse him of being in mental decline, citing gaffes and instances where he appears to lose his train of thought.

“There have not been many of the senators from Delaware. It’s a small state. As a matter of fact, there has never been one. And so I want to take advantage of making sure I introduce [a fellow Delaware native],” Biden said at a White House event marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month.

The president, who was born in Pennsylvania before moving to Delaware as a child, represented the state as a senator for 36 years before being vice president for eight years.

Biden made the gaffe while pointing out Madinah Wilson-Anton, a Muslim-American employee of the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, which stores his Senate records.

Biden also has mixed up his vice president’s job title, referring to “President” Kamala Harris on at least four occasions — most recently in January.

President Biden mistakingly said he was the country’s first senator from Delaware instead of president. Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Biden’s defenders note that he’s long been prone to gaffes, including before he reached old age, and point out that former President Donald Trump, 75, also stumbles on occasion.

Trump, who is teasing a 2024 rematch against Biden, on Sunday mixed up the name of the Ohio Republican Senate candidate he endorsed, referring to his pick JD Vance as “JP, right? JD Mandel” — combining Vance’s first name with the surname of rival candidate Josh Mandel.