Biden meets privately with Manchin, Sinema to discuss voting rights

President Biden met privately with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday night after the two Democratic lawmakers reaffirmed their opposition to changing the legislative filibuster in order to pass major election reform legislation.

During the closed-door meeting, the three had “a candid and respectful exchange of views about voting rights,” a White House official said.

Earlier Thursday, Biden all but conceded defeat on passing the Democrats’ voting rights legislation after Sinema refused to get behind Biden’s filibuster initiative.

“We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy,” Simena said during a floor speech. “And it cannot be achieved by one party alone.”

Minutes after the speech, Biden met with Democratic senators in a separate closed-door meeting – and emerged with a pessimistic view of passing the voting rights bill.

“I hope we can get this done, but I’m not sure,” the president said. “But one thing for certain [is that] like every other major civil rights bill that came along, if we miss the first time, we can come back and try it a second time.”

With Post wires