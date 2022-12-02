Biden meets Prince William in Boston after stomping out rail revolt

President Biden and Prince William warmly greeted one another Friday outside Boston —with the men joking to reporters they might take a “quick swim” in the city’s near-freezing harbor.

“Where’s your topcoat?” the 80-year-old Biden asked William, 40, as he descended the steps of the JFK Presidential Library in Dorchester.

“Good to see you again! … You’re going to freeze” the president told William at their fourth meeting in 18 months.

The heir to the British throne could be heard discussing the weather with Biden as they walked along a promenade overlooking the harbor — as the president remarked on his chilly Thursday state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Biden met with the Prince of Wales about four hours after signing a bill to override rail-union complaints about a lack of paid sick days in a labor contract.

Pro-union protesters near the royal schmoozing could be heard denouncing Biden as a “scab.”

Prince William is in Boston for an environmental award ceremony. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Biden previously met at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

William’s wife Kate Middleton wasn’t present for the meeting — at which Biden joked while facing the press, “we’re going to jump in?” in reference to the harbor. The air temperature was around 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

The prince jokingly suggested “a quick swim” with the commander-in-chief — who infamously neglected to wear a bathing suit during dips in the official vice presidential residence’s pool, according to a widely-read insider book on the Secret Service.

The eldest son of King Charles III was in Boston to attend an environmental award ceremony called the Earthshot Prize.

The visit with Prince William was a late addition to Biden’s schedule which includes campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff election. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Biden’s trip to Boston comes after he signed a bill ending a potential railroad worker strike. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Biden and the Prince of Wales previously met at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, as well as last year at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England and at an anti-global warming conference in Scotland.

A spokesperson for Prince William said ahead of the meeting, “The Prince of Wales is looking forward to meeting the President at the JFK Library.”

The meeting with William was a late addition to the schedule for Biden’s planned trip to fundraise and take part in a union phone bank for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election in the Peach State.

William reportedly played a key role in the “racism” accusations made last year against the royal family by his biracial sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 41, who is one of the first members of the British royal family with recent non-European ancestry.

American-born Markle, whose mother is black, told Oprah Winfrey that an unnamed member of the royal family inquired about the likely skin color of her first baby with Prince Harry. The couple’s son Archie was born in May 2019.

The skin-color remark, later reported to have been made by then-Prince of Wales Charles, who became King Charles III in September, contributed to a family rift known as the “Megxit” in which Harry and Meagan moved to California and abandoned their royal duties.

William reportedly took his father’s side and told Harry that the couple was being “oversensitive.”

Markle reportedly is networking with Democrats to further her goal of running for president as early as 2024. Biden says he intends to seek reelection — setting up a potential matchup with the Duchess of Sussex.

Biden’s family tree is roughly three-quarters English, but the president rarely mentioned that fact and instead emphasizes his Irish roots.

Charles III, 74, is close in age to Biden and the men share a political interest in anti-global warming policies. But Biden reportedly was on the receiving end of gossip attributed to the king’s wife, then-Duchess Camilla, when he visited Scotland last year.

The royal spouse allegedly was offended by Biden’s flatulence at a reception.

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”