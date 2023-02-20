Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv

President Biden has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit, just ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion there.

The president touched down in Kyiv on the top secret visit Monday, meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of solidarity as the Ukrainian capital has been threatened by missile attacks from Russian forces.

Biden’s visit, his first since the war broke out, was kept secret.

“I am in Kyiv today to meet with President [Zelensky] and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Biden said in a statement.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong.”

This is a developing story.