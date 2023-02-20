Biden leaves handwritten note for Zelensky: report

President Biden left a handwritten note praising the “freedom loving” Ukrainian people and saluting their leader’s “courage” following a surprise visit to Kyiv Monday.

“I am honored to be welcomed again in Kyiv,” Biden, 80, wrote in the message, which he left for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the guestbook at Ukraine’s Royal Palace.

“I stand in solidarity and friendship with the freedom loving people of Ukraine. Mr. President, please accept my deepest respect for your courage and leadership.

“Slava Ukraini!” Biden concluded, deploying the rallying cry that means “Glory to Ukraine!”

Accompanying an image of the letter, Biden tweeted: “Kyiv has captured a part of my heart. I knew I would be back.”

Biden used his five-hour visit to the eastern European nation to affirm the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” the country to fight off the Russian invaders.





The handwritten note left by President Joe Biden, who said Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv had “captured a part of my heart.”





Biden said in the handwritten message that he stands “in solidarity and friendship with the freedom loving people of Ukraine.” AP

The president also pledged another $460 million in military assistance in the form of shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surveillance radars, night-vision devices and other aid — but no new advanced weaponry.

“The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you,” Biden said after meeting Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace.

The president arrived in Kyiv as polls show Americans increasingly split over how much aid to send to Ukraine, despite a clear majority supporting the country’s fight against Russian aggression.





Biden pledged another $500 million to Ukraine to buy weapons and armaments for the fight against Russia. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images





Biden’s visit was unannounced, though it had been planned for months. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

Biden said he had decided to come to Kyiv because “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war.”

Biden’s visit had been planned for months, but the president only gave his final approval Friday after being briefed on the security arrangements.

Air Force One took off in secret from Joint Base Andrews at 4:15 a.m. ET Sunday and stopped at Ramstein Air Base in Germany before continuing on to southeastern Poland. Biden arrived in Kyiv at 8 a.m. local time Monday after traveling on an overnight train and was greeted by US Ambassador Bridget Brink, saying, “It’s good to be back.”