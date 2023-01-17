Biden lawyer who found classified documents speaks to feds

President Biden’s personal attorney who discovered a batch of classified materials at the DC think tank that bears Biden’s name has spoken with federal investigators probing the case, according to a report.

Patrick Moore, the lawyer the 80-year-old president tasked with cleaning out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, reportedly met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to CNN.

The interview came during the Justice Department’s initial phases of the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, the news outlet said on Tuesday.

CNN also reported that the interview with Moore conducted by Lausch’s office was informal and not written up on an official form used by government offices to summarize formal interviews, known as a “302” form.

It had been reported earlier this month that federal investigators have already interviewed multiple aides who worked under Biden during his last days as vice president in the Obama administration as part of the document probe, including Kathy Chung, Biden’s former executive assistant and current deputy director of protocol for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Joe Biden’s attorney who discovered a batch of classified materials at a DC think tank has spoken with federal investigators. AFP via Getty Images

After Lausch’s initial review, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Robert Hur to handle the criminal investigation. It’s unclear if Hur, who is reportedly still assembling his team, will re-interview Moore and other witnesses.

The classified material discovered by Moore at the Washington-based Penn Biden Center think tank was turned over to the National Archives the day after their discovery, according to the White House Counsel’s Office. Moore then turned over nonclassified personal documents to the National Archives that had been shipped from the think tank to Moore’s law office in Boston, according to CNN.

Six more classified documents were later discovered at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home this week, the White House said on Saturday, after the president admitted Thursday that an unspecified number of classified documents were found in the home’s garage next to his prized 1967 Chevrolet Corvette.

The interview came during the Justice Department’s initial phases of the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents. Joe Biden/YouTube

Legal commentator Jonathan Turley told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Biden’s personal attorneys are “likely witnesses in a criminal investigation” over whether the commander-in-chief or others in his circle mishandled classified documents.

Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said Tuesday that the “most serious discovery would be evidence that Biden worked off their documents or removed them from their classification folders.”​

“While gross mishandling does not require evil intent, unintentional violations are often addressed outside of the criminal justice system,” he added. “The most serious violations have been prosecuted where material was intentionally removed​.” ​