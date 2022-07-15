Biden lands in Saudi Arabia ahead of Mohammed bin Salman meeting

President Biden gave Saudi Arabia’s killer Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman a fist bump Friday as he arrived at a royal palace for meetings — moments after the president shook hands with other Saudi officials at a nearby airport.

The crown prince, widely known as MBS, didn’t seem to mind the informal but still cordial greeting and he and Biden were seen smiling while walking together through the palace.

The visit serves to thaw Biden’s relationship with Saudi leaders amid record-high gas prices after the president initially sought to sideline MBS over the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

It was unclear whether Biden would shake MBS’ hand due to the US assessment that the crown prince ordered the operation that killed Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

But the 36-year-old appeared unfazed by Biden’s extended fist and gladly reciprocated the bump while greeting him at the palace entrance in Jeddah.

It was also unclear whether Biden would bring up Khashoggi’s death with the crown prince, but at least one US journalist shouted a question about the murder within earshot of MBS.

NBC reporter Peter Alexander tweeted that he asked he prince, “Jamal Khashoggi, will you apologize to his family?”

Alexander reported that “MBS had a slight smirk, before a Saudi aide grabbed my arm tightly.”

The White House reportedly planned for Biden to only give fist bumps during his two-country Mideast tour as a way to wriggle out of looking too chummy with MBS.

Administration officials said Biden was going to avoid physical contact due to fear of catching COVID-19 during the trip — only for the commander-in-chief to generously distribute handshakes in Israel before again shaking hands after arriving in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Biden is attempting to patch up relations with Riyadh as he seeks more oil production from the kingdom — after vowing as a candidate in 2019 to “make them in fact the pariah that they are.”

The president’s schedule called for him to meet first with King Salman, 86, before sitting down with MBS, who is the country’s de facto ruler.

Biden and his aides refused to say whether the president would bring up the Khashoggi case and claimed that oil wasn’t the primary objective of the trip.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan sidestepped a reporter’s question about criticism of the trip from Khashoggi’s fiancee, including her request for information about the location of his remains.

“He is going to have a conversation on fundamental issues of human rights in Saudi Arabia — and the specifics of that. I’m not gonna go beyond where he was yesterday,” Sullivan said on Air Force One en route to Jeddah.

Biden on Thursday also ducked a press conference question about Khashoggi.

“With regard to the question you asked me, my views on Khashoggi have — they’ve been absolutely, positively clear. And I have never been quiet about talking about human rights,” Biden said.

The evasive answer recalled then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s claims that Biden didn’t mention the US wanting information on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic during a 3 1/2-hour virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year because Xi already knew Biden wanted transparency.

Biden later claimed to The Post that he did raise the matter with Xi, but that his staff were unaware because they weren’t in the room.