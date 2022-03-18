Biden laid out to Xi ‘consequences’ of any Chinese support for Russia’s Ukraine war: W.House

Reuters

Chinese carrier sails through Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi call

TAIPEI (Reuters) -A Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said, just hours before the Chinese and U.S. presidents were due to talk. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, and has over the past two years stepped up its military activity near the island to assert its sovereignty claims, alarming Taipei and Washington. A source with direct knowledge of the matter, who was not authorised to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the carrier Shandong sailed close to the Taiwan-controlled island of Kinmen, which sits directly opposite the Chinese city of Xiamen.