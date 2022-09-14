Biden, King Charles talk ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Biden on Wednesday told King Charles III he wanted a “close relationship” moving forward during the leaders’ first call since Queen Elizabeth II’s death — as Biden prepares to attend her funeral Monday,

Biden called to “offer his condolences” and “recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June,” the White House said.

Biden also “conveyed his wish to continue a close relationship with the King,” according to the release, and “conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Charles III, 73, is well known for his environmental and anti-global warming political activism — in line with 79-year-old Biden’s efforts to massively boost government support for green-energy initiatives.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday morning en route to the Detroit Auto Show that she didn’t have any information available on whether Biden would meet with the king when he visits London for her Sept. 19 funeral.

The British government gave the United States just two tickets for the funeral in Westminster Abbey, which can fit 2,200 people, meaning only Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend, rather than a larger US delegation.

President Biden told King Charles III he wanted a “close relationship” moving forward. Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP

Elizabeth II will lie in state inside Westminster Hall until her funeral. Christopher Furlong/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend Queen Elizabeth’s Sept. 19 funeral. Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

In one concession to the US, Biden reportedly will be allowed to arrive at the church in his own presidential vehicle. An early report said planning documents called for world leaders to be corralled onto buses and driven to the site.

It’s unclear why it took Biden and Charles III nearly a full week to speak on the phone.

The president was on the receiving end of gossip attributed to the king’s wife, then-Duchess Camilla, when he visited Scotland last year to participate in a climate change conference. The royal spouse allegedly was offended by Biden’s flatulence at a reception.

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”