Biden kicks off SOTU by slamming Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

President Biden kicked off his first State of the Union address by slamming Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin “badly miscalculated” before attacking his Western neighbor.

“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways. But he badly miscalculated,” Biden said.

“He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met a wall of strength he never imagined. He met the Ukrainian people.”

The president touted Ukraine’s “fearlessness,” “courage,” and “determination,” saying it “inspires the world.”

“Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees, teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland. In this struggle as President Zelenskyy said in his speech to the European Parliament ‘Light will win over darkness.’ ”

Biden then pointed attention to Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, who was in attendance.

“Let each of us here tonight in this Chamber send an unmistakable signal to Ukraine and to the world,” Biden said as the two chambers of Congress gave Marakrova a standing ovation.