The Hamden Journal

Biden, in a Progressive Push, Taps Three Democrats to Join Federal Reserve

Biden, in a Progressive Push, Taps Three Democrats to Join Federal Reserve

President Biden selected Sarah Bloom Raskin, seen above, as the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator.


Yuri Gripas/Reuters/Alamy

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.