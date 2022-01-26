Biden impeachment probe in ‘realm of possibility’

Sen. Tom Cotton slammed the Biden administration’s response — or lack thereof — to the ongoing border crisis Tuesday, saying Republicans could launch an impeachment inquiry over the matter.

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, the conservative personality asked Cotton (R-Ark.) whether a GOP-controlled House of Representatives could “actually bring up a serious, perhaps impeachment inquiry just on this issue of the border alone.”

“No, Laura, I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility because of all of the abuses of the Biden administration,” Cotton responded. “I think what the Department of Homeland Security has done to undermine American sovereignty, to open up our borders to undercut wages and jobs for American workers is probably the most egregious, and they’re open about it.

“[DHS] Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said it in speeches, that being illegally present in the country is no longer even a priority for deportation,” Cotton added. “They admit these things publicly.”

On Monday, US Customs and Border Protection revealed that it had recorded 178,840 illegal immigrant encounters at the US-Mexico border in December, up 2 percent from the November number of 174,744. The agency added that it had apprehended 135,040 unique individuals attempting to enter the US in December, a 5 percent increase over November.

CBP added that fewer than half of the total number of encounters — 78,589 — led to an individual being processed for expulsion through the Title 42 public health authority, and lawmakers have expressed concern over reports of dozens of adult migrants being transported from processing centers along the border to various US cities.

Video footage captured over the weekend showed a line of men and women being escorted into an office, after which some people left and entered taxicabs.

Fox News reportedly followed the cabs to Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, where some migrants admitted to being smuggled across the border.

“It’s criminally negligent,” Cotton said Tuesday. “You have Democrats across the country who are still trying to shut down schools, are insisting that kindergartners wear masks and send them home if they don’t. Meanwhile, your tax dollars are supporting single grown men crossing this border and being shipped wherever they want to go.”

Cotton went on to slam the Biden administration’s handling of the increased border encounters, referencing comments made earlier Tuesday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“Migrants who cannot be expelled under Title 42 are placed into immigration proceedings, and one of those avenues could be placement in an alternative-to-detention program in the interior of the United States,” Psaki told reporters during her regular press briefing.

“Sometimes, that means moving migrants to other parts of the United States to move to different detention facilities, where they wait for next steps in the immigration process, such as a court hearing, and are required to check in with a local [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] office.”

Cotton insisted that when someone crosses into the US illegally, “their final destination should always be turning them around and send them back to their home country.”

“It shouldn’t be putting them on a bus or an airplane at taxpayer expense to go wherever they want [in] the United States,” he said.

Last year saw historic numbers of illegal crossings of the southern border — a total of more than 2 million from January through December.

The encounter numbers steadily rose after President Biden took office and hit a peak of over 213,000 in July, before declining for three consecutive months. The numbers of encounters began to rise again in November and many feared December would follow suit as photos revealed disturbing overcrowding in border facilities.