Biden hugs baby as WH fixes gaffe on disarming ‘political advisers’

WASHINGTON — President Biden declared Thursday he likes “babies better than people” and then picked one up for a cuddle — as White House aides scrambled to correct his gaffe a day earlier when he vowed to disarm “domestic political advisers.”

The 80-year-old president drew a line between babies and personhood during an East Room event celebrating the 13th anniversary of the Obamacare health reform law.

“It’s OK, it’s alright,” Biden said as an infant wailed during his speech, adding, “In fact, I like babies better than people.”

President Biden greeted a baby Thursday after saying he liked them “better than people.” AFP via Getty Images

In the same room on Wednesday, Biden mistakenly said during a Women’s History Month event that he wanted to “keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisers.”

White House stenographers specified in an official transcript that he meant to say “convicted domestic abusers.”

The White House clarified Thursday that Biden does not want to disarm political advisers. WhiteHouse via @greg_price11/Twitter

Biden also told his audience Thursday that he and former President Barack Obama “did a little thing together” the day prior, without specifying what that was.

“I talked to the president yesterday. I got a chance to speak with him. We did a little thing together and it’s an extraordinary achievement by President Obama,” Biden said.

“And while the Affordable Care Act has been called a lot of things, Obamacare is the most fitting description.”





Biden meant to say Wednesday that he supports denying guns to abusers. Getty Images





Biden is preparing to launch a 2024 re-election campaign.

He’s already the oldest-ever US president and would be 86 if he completes a full second term.