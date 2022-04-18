Biden hosts Easter egg roll with Jimmy Fallon, in another sign of an emerging post-pandemic normal

WASHINGTON — It was not, in the final analysis, the most clement weather for an outdoor party, with a cold rain falling on Washington, D.C., but Easter comes when it comes. This year, it happened to come but that did little to dampen enthusiasm for the White House Easter Egg Roll, a cherished tradition that had been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event was attended by the comedian Jimmy Fallon and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

Fallon watched his daughter roll eggs down the lush lawn–with the president presiding over the first race-then read from “Nana Loves You More,” a children’s book he authored. “This is so cool,” Fallon said, describing himself as a “bestselling author,” though he is more famous for hosting a late-night talk show.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden read the classic “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden listen as entertainer and The Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon reads his book “Nana” during the White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

Members of the extended Biden family were also on hand, including the president’s son, , whose personal troubles and professional conduct of public attention once again. Few people present, however, appeared to be occupied with allegations of stolen laptops or secret Chinese deals — not with Snoopy and Charlie Brown around.

The singer Ciara, who visited the White House several months earlier, was also scheduled to make an appearance. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate candidate, was a stoic pose.

Easter is a holiday of spring awakening and renewal. Two years ago, President Trump envisioned the pandemic would be over by the time Christians around the world mark the holiday, in late April.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” , only to see the coronavirus linger for the rest of the presidency.

The vaccines became widely available right around the time Biden became president. He has stressed caution and reliance on scientific expertise. Last year, the White House canceled the egg roll, but the president and first lady appeared on the South Portico of the White House in masks. The costumed Easter bunny even on top of the costume.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appear with the Easter Bunny at the White House on April 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Since then, masks have remained an unrelentingly contentious issue, while vaccination — followed by booster shots — have emerged as the most consistent way to prevent the spread of the disease. Neither the president nor the first lady wore a face mask when they appeared on the South Portico on Monday. They were flanked by two Easter bunnies this time around. And neither bunny was masked, either.

This year’s festivities were billed by the White House as an — “Eggucation Roll,” a reference to Dr. Biden’s work as a professor of education — and a subtle nod, it seems, to the challenges of pandemic schooling, which could turn out to be a problem for Democrats in the looming November midterm election.

“We weren’t able to host this Easter egg roll year because of the pandemic,” he said. “This year, we’re finally getting together again. And it’s so special. It means so much to see and hear the children and all the families show up to be here today.”

Throughout the day, 30,000 guests would attend the egg roll, one of the first events at a White House that is finally reopening to the public. The White House .

“Welcome to your house — the people’s house,” first lady Biden said in her own remarks.

In another sign of returning government normalcy, President Biden is also planning his first state dinner, .

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Earlier in April, a gala at the Gridiron Club and other events caused a spate of high-profile cases in the White House, as the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.2 moved through parts of the Northeast, including the Washington area. None of those high-profile cases, however, appeared to be serious, a reflection of high vaccination rates in the region.

Few masks were worn by participants in the Monday Easter celebrations,

in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that has long said face coverings were not necessary outside. In recent days, the White House . It has insisted that no new measures, like a new mask mandate, were necessary.

Philadelphia recently became the first major , a move that has been met with criticism that seems to reflect a broad public desire to move beyond the pandemic. “I believe it was premature for the local government to reimpose a mask requirement,” former Baltimore public health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen , arguing that neither infection nor hospitalization rates justified the return of masking. “Other cities should not follow suit.”

A sign on a door asks people to wear masks in downtown on April 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Washington, D.C., has resisted following Philadelphia, and so has the White House itself, which operates under its own rules and restrictions. For months, the Biden administration has pointed out, with increasing urgency, that the widespread availability of vaccines, as well as the advent of and access to therapeutics — pills that can treat severe COVID-19 cases — should allow most Americans to return to normal.

Evidence of that desire was apparent elsewhere on Monday. For the first time since the pandemic began, the Boston Marathon was held on Patriots Day, as has been custom for more than a century: The famed race had been canceled altogether in 2020 and moved to October last year. Unlike in Washington, the weather in Boston

