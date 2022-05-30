Biden honors US service members at Arlington National Cemetery

President Biden led commemorations of Memorial Day at a ceremony honoring fallen US service members at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

The president was joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Biden, Austin, and Milley were expected to deliver remarks later in the afternoon.

On Monday morning, the Bidens hosted a breakfast at the White House for service members and their families as well as veteran, military service and military family organizations.

Later Monday afternoon, the president and first lady are set to return to the White House and join relatives of service members who lost their lives in combat for a magnolia tree-planting ceremony on the South Lawn.

President Joe Biden arrives to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. AP

Biden was joined by his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. AFP via Getty Images

Biden started Memorial Day by visiting the grave of his late son Beau Biden to mark the seventh anniversary of his death.

Beau Biden, a veteran of the Iraq war and the former attorney general of Delaware, died at age 46 of brain cancer on May 30, 2015. He is buried at Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del.