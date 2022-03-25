Biden heads to Poland, vows to wean Europe off Russian gas

President Biden was set to arrive in Poland Friday after announcing a plan in Brussels to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy in response to Moscow’s month-long invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will spend much of Friday in the Polish city of Rzeszow, approximately 60 miles from the border with Ukraine. More than 2.2 million refugees have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.

Biden is scheduled to receive a briefing on the US humanitarian response before meeting with American service members from the 82nd Airborne Division who have been working alongside Polish troops.

Later in the day, Biden will travel to Warsaw, ahead of a Saturday sitdown with Polish President Andrzej Duda. National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday morning that the president would meet refugees from Ukraine in the Polish capital Saturday, as well as American aid workers.

President Biden arrives at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. AP

President Biden is welcomed by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak as he arrives at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport. REUTERS

The president drew laughs from journalists at NATO headquarters Thursday when he said he hoped to check in on some of the refugees fleeing Ukraine before catching himself and saying, “I guess I’m not supposed to say where I’m going, am I? But anyway, I hope I get to see a lot of people.”

Before Biden left for Poland Friday morning, he joined European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to announce the latest effort by the US and European Union to isolate Russia economically.

“We’re coming together to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. Putin has issued Russia’s energy resources to coerce and manipulate its neighbors,” Biden said. “That’s how he’s used it. He’s used the profits to drive his war machine.”

Biden listens as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AP

President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrive in Rzeszow Poland, around 60 miles from the Ukraine border. AFP via Getty Images

A helicopter prepares to land ahead of Biden’s arrival in Poland. Getty Images

The two revealed a “joint game plan” to reduce Europe’s dependence on natural gas from Russia, which will include efforts by the US and other nations to provide 15 billion additional cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG). It is unclear what other nations will be contributing to this effort.

“As the EU works to discontinue buying Russian gas well before 2030, it will also work to ensure additional EU market demand for 50 billion cubic meters of LNG from the United States annually by 2030,” Biden said.

To do so, the European Commission will work with its 27 member states to build efficient infrastructure in which to receive and store the gas.

A police officer stands outside Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport ahead of Biden’s arrival. REUTERS

Biden is due to meet US soldiers stationed in area and non-governmental organizations helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. AFP via Getty Images

“This build-out will occur in a way that consists — is consistent with, not in conflict with, the zero — net-zero climate goal we — that we’re shooting for. It’s going to take some time to adjust gas supply chains and infrastructure as is built the last decade — for the last decade,” Biden continued.

The president also announced that the both the US and the EU would accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient and renewable technologies as well as the electrification of heating systems across Europe.

The US and EU are creating a joint task force to implement the changes, which will be co-chaired by representatives from the White House and von der Leyen’s team.

While the US banned Russian energy imports earlier this month, Europe has balked at taking such a step. Nearly 40% of the natural gas used to heat EU homes and generate electricity comes from Russia.

Biden and von der Leyen announced their “joint game plan” to decrease Europe’s use of Russian energy on Friday. REUTERS

Biden waves prior to boarding Air Force One on Friday morning. BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, von der Leyen hailed the additional US support, saying Europeans want to “diversify away from Russia.”

“We are right in — on track now to diversify away from Russian gas and towards our friends’ and partners’ reliable and trustworthy suppliers,” she said. “We need to secure our supplies not just for next winter but also for the years ahead. And this is a — an important, a big starting point to do that.”