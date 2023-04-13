Biden gets snubbed by Irish President Michael Higgins’ dog

Ireland’s first dog is not one for the Biden camp it appears.

President Michael Higgins’ large Bernese mountain dog barked at President Joe Biden as the two leaders approached the pooch during the Democrat’s visit to the European country Thursday.

The pup, Misneach, whose name means “Courage,” began wagging his tail as he spotted his owner but quickly began barking when Biden approached and crouched down in front of him.

“Bad dog,” a person off camera jokingly scolded to laughter.

Biden pleaded with the canine, but Misneach continued to bark and snub the Democrat. Biden gave up and walked away and the pair continued on their tour of the gardens outside Higgin’s residence.

Biden was visiting Ireland to speak on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.





The barking episode wasn’t the first time Biden and his canine companions have made headlines.

In March 2021, Biden’s German shepherd Major bit members of the Secret Service eight days in a row, according to internal emails. A White House visitor was also bitten by the dog that same month, the leaked emails stated.

At least one of the Secret Service agent’s injuries suffered from the dog bite were described as “severe.”

The Biden administration publicly acknowledged just one of the alleged bites before the emails were exposed by a watchdog group.

Major was given to a family friend in late 2021.

On Wednesday, Biden sparked a media frenzy when he made a cringeworthy gaffe during his Ireland visit. He accidentally mixed up the name of the British forces that persecuted Irish people with the name of a New Zealand rugby team while delivering a speech.