Biden gets 5th vaccine, says virus still threat after calling COVID ‘over’

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday received his fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot while warning viewers that the virus was still a threat — despite calling the pandemic “over” more than a month ago.

“Mr. President, is COVID still a national emergency?” a reporter asked Biden as he got his latest shot in the office building next door to the White House.

“It’s a necessity to deal with to make sure it doesn’t become one,” the president replied.

Biden has not formally ended the national emergency declaration that gives the government special powers to address the virus — despite saying in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview Sept. 18 that “the pandemic is over.”

Biden said Tuesday that COVID-19 deaths would increase this winter, but that almost all of them are preventable — even though the share of vaccinated people among the pandemic dead increased significantly this year.

“We still have hundreds of people dying each day from COVID in this country, hundreds,” he said.

“That number is likely to rise this winter. But this year is different from the past. This year, nearly every death is preventable. Let me say it again, nearly every death is preventable. So get your updated COVID shot.”

Although the relative raw number of vaccinated people dying has increased, the likelihood of death remains much lower among those who received one or more vaccine shots.

Asked for his opinion on New York ending its vaccine mandate for private employers, Biden said, “that’s a local judgement.”

The president also called on Americans to plan to get COVID shots once a year going forward, and urged listeners to also get their annual flu shot.

The president, who turns 80 next month, had a mild case of COVID-19 in July and August and isolated at the White House while taking the drug Paxlovid to reduce the severity of illness.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million Americans — with more than 60% of the deaths occurring during Biden’s presidency.