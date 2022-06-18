Biden falls off bike during Rehoboth Beach ride, says ‘I’m good’

President Biden fell off his bike during a morning ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

President Biden fell off his bike during a ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday morning — startling a crowd that was gathered nearby — but didn’t appear to get injured during the spill.

The president had stopped to greet a group of supporters he saw during his ride before taking the fall. According to a reporter at the scene, Biden said “I’m good” when asked if he was OK.

Video shows the president being swarmed by Secret Service agents after the fall. He then stood up and stopped to chat with members of the crowd, who wished him a “happy Father’s Day” and who were apparently eager to meet his dog, Commander.

Biden told pool reporters he had trouble taking his sneakers out of the “toe cages” on the pedals he was strapped into.

Biden continued to talk with members of the public after falling to the ground. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Within minutes, Biden was back on his bike. “Alright guys, see you,” Biden told reporters as he pedaled away.

He didn’t appear to have any injuries.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden kept going during her ride with her own security detail, so she missed his fall, according to the pool report.

“No medical attention is needed,” a White House official said of the incident. “The president looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

The Bidens are spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, a frequent weekend vacation spot where they own a home. On Friday, they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.