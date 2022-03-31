Biden expected to lift Title 42 restrictions, White House prepares for influx of migrants

Reuters

U.S. preps for possible spike in border crossings, as officials mull lifting COVID curbs

U.S. officials are preparing for the possibility of thousands of more migrants per day attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border without authorization, a pace that could shatter last year’s record-breaking levels, as the Biden administration weighs lifting a COVID-era order currently blocking most asylum seekers. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is readying for as many as 18,000 migrants per day in the coming weeks, but also preparing for a smaller increase to 12,000 arrivals per day or arrivals similar to current levels, an agency official said during a Tuesday call with reporters, requesting anonymity to discuss internal matters. As of mid-March, around 5,000 migrants were arriving per day on average, two separate U.S. government sources told Reuters at the time.