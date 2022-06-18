Biden does a jig leaving church after falling off bike in Delaware

President Biden did a little jig to prove his wellness to reporters hours after he took a spill off his bicycle.

Biden, 79, danced his brief two-step on the sidewalk outside St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., as he departed the parish’s regular 4 p.m. Saturday evening Mass.

“How are you feeling, sir?” a member of the presidential press pool shouted as Biden strolled down the church’s front steps, video shows.

President Joe Biden leaves evening Mass outside St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Saturday night. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In response, Biden wordlessly hopped up and down with his hands outstretched, then pumped both fists, grinning broadly, as bystanders on the other side of King Charles Avenue cheered.

The stumble-prone commander in chief tumbled to the ground during a morning bike ride, when his sneaker jammed in the toe cage of the right pedal on his $599 Trek FX hybrid bike as he tried to dismount.

“No medical attention is needed,” a White House official said, saying that Biden was “fine” despite the fall.

President Joe Biden slowly pumped his fists while hopping a little bit. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz