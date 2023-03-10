Biden Dismisses Trump With Just 3 Mocking Words

President Joe Biden made a quick reference to Donald Trump on Thursday ― then just as quickly dismissed him.

“I had a big fight with the former president, and maybe future president,” he said at an event in Philadelphia, referring to the 2020 campaign battle.

The crowd jeered the reference to Trump.

“Bless me father,” Biden said, then made the sign of the cross:

The sign of the cross has a range of meanings, from a blessing to a means of warding off evil. Biden, a Catholic, uses it on occasion in a joking manner, as he also did last week when referring to conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

He asked the crowd if they remembered her jeers during the State of the Union address, when she interrupted his speech with shouts of “liar!”

The crowd laughed, and Biden made the sign of the cross.

Biden doesn’t like to mention Trump, and often doesn’t use his name when he does.

At one point, Biden referred to him simply as “the former guy.”

“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump,” he said less than a month after taking office. “I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”