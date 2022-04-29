Biden ‘disinfo’ czar Nina Jankowicz ripped over TikTok

The controversial head of President Biden’s new Big Brother-like disinformation board drew fresh mockery and disdain Friday over cringeworthy TikTok footage of her adaptation of a Mary Poppins song to be about misinformation.

Nina Jankowicz’s newly resurfaced take on the “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” tune was being shared widely online Friday after it emerged she has her own history of spreading disinformation online.

“Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious, by saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious,” Jankowicz sang in her Feb. 2021 TikTok video.

“When Rudy Giuliani shared bad intel from Ukraine. Or when TikTok influencers say COVID can’t cause pain. They’re laundering disinfo and we really should take note. And not support their lies with our wallet, voice or vote,” she continued.

An unearthed TikTok video showed the Biden administration’s new Disinformation Governance Board executive director singing a revised version of Mary Poppins’ “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” tailored around “information laundering.” TikTok

Jankowicz is being slammed online for the cringeworthy take. TikTok

Jankowicz’s appointment to the disinformation board was slammed by conservatives. TikTok

When Jankowicz — a disinformation expert with a history of casting doubt on the Hunter Biden laptop from hell — posted the footage, she wrote: “You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation.”

The bizarre rendition reemerged after Jankowicz revealed Wednesday she’d been named executive director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Orwellian new “Disinformation Governance Board.”

“This is Biden’s Minister of Truth…,” Senator Ted Cruz tweeted Friday alongside the footage.

OutKick founder Clay Travis added: “This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth, Nina Jankowicz. She is in charge of what’s truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous.”

Jankowicz is the head of President Biden’s new Big Brother-like disinformation board. Twitter

“This one absolutely has to go into the 2022 Time Capsule. #MinistryOfTruth,” Hollywood actor James Woods tweeted.

Rudy Giuliani also weighed in slamming her as the “whack a doodle Biden put in charge of the Ministry of Truth.”

And author and Post columnist David Marcus tweeted: “I’d like to apologize for this on behalf of all theater people.”

The White House addressed the video in its Friday briefing. Fox News

Conservatives were quick to slam Jankowicz’s appointment to the disinformation board — pointing to her history of repeatedly casting doubt on The Post’s reporting of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Biden administration’s decision to name her executive director was “not acceptable” and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson earlier called her a “beacon of misinformation.”