Biden confident in strength of alliance, Zelensky offers message to Americans

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference at the White House on Wednesday. In response to a question from Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alex Nazaryan, Biden said he feels good about the solidarity of the international alliance that has supported Ukraine in its 10-month conflict with Russia. Nazaryan asked Zelensky if he had a message for the American people, to which the Ukrainian leader offered peace and said he was sure both countries would be victorious against the invasion.