Biden classified docs scandal fits ‘pattern of an influence operation’: Comer

Republican Rep. James Comer on Sunday said the continuing classified document scandal swirling around President Biden fits the “pattern of an influence operation” — stopped short of characterizing it as “treason.”

Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the revelation from the White House on Saturday that more classified documents were found at the president’s Delaware home raises further questions about why the Biden administration is keeping Americans in the dark.

“The White House isn’t being truthful with the American people,” Comer told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk.”​

“Is it treason?” asked host Maria Bartiromo.

​”It’s very concerning. We’re not going to let up,” the Kentucky congressman responded. “I think that we have got plenty of information to move forward. This would be a lot easier if the White House would work with us.”

Comer pointed out that the committee is also seeking suspicious activity reports related to Hunter Biden’s work overseas from the Treasury Department, as well as tracking accounts connected with the first son’s links to China, relationships first exposed by The Post in a series of reports in October 2020.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer said President Biden’s classified document scandal fits the “pattern of an influence operation.” FOX News

The House Oversight Committee is investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. Gripas Yuri/Abaca/Sipa USA

“I mean, this isn’t the most complex investigation on the planet. Investigating Hunter — the Biden family is about like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm. I mean, there’s evidence everywhere,” Comer said.

“I think most Americans would be shocked if they saw how many connections the Biden family has to people directly affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

Along with Saturday’s confirmation that more documents were discovered in an FBI search on Friday, classified documents have also been Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, in November and at Biden’s Delaware home in December and earlier this month.

Comer said Americans would be shocked if they knew about connections between the Biden family and people affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“​It’s very startling. And with respect to the documents, Maria, I took the president at his word when the first set of documents were found at the Biden Center for Diplomacy that he had just ended verbally misplaced those documents. But now this is gone from just simply being irresponsible to downright scary,” Comer said.

“This has all the pattern of an influence peddling scheme. And it also has the makings of a potential cover-up​,” he said.

Comer claimed that the influence peddling has been continuing for years, dating back to when Biden was a senator from Delaware.

Classified documents have been found at Biden’s Delaware home and his office at the Penn Biden Center. FOX News

“I mean, this is very concerning here. We need to know who had access to those documents, because this is an ongoing investigation for influence peddling. And the evidence continues to build that this family has not only profited off the Biden family name, but also that our national security could be at risk,” he said.​