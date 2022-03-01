Biden calls for Equality Act to pass

Associated Press

Biden closes out Black History Month with White House event

President Joe Biden welcomed Black leaders to the White House Monday for a jovial Black History Month celebration, where he called on Congress to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, and pass voting rights bills. “I know progress can be slow and frustrating,” Biden said. About 150 people including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, state and local elected officials, the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and other community leaders, were gathered in the East Room.