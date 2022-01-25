Biden called NYC Mayor Adams to offer ‘firm support’ for anti-crime plan

President Biden called New York City Mayor Eric Adams Monday night to offer “firm support” for Adams’ plan to crack down on violent crime after the fatal shooting of two NYPD officers in Harlem last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at her regular briefing Tuesday that Biden called Adams “to express his deepest condolences” over the killings of officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera.

Psaki said Biden “reiterated his admiration for the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives on a daily basis to protect our communities … and he expressed his firm support for Mayor Adams’ efforts to combat gun violence and violent crime.”

Rivera, 22, succumbed to his injuries Friday after being shot during a domestic disturbance call. Mora, 27, was was taken off life support Tuesday, shortly after Psaki spoke. Suspect Lashawn McNeil, 47, died Monday from wounds suffered when a third officer returned fire.

In response to the shootings, Adams — a former cop himself — announced a plan to combat rising violent crime by launching a plainclothes anti-gun unit that will replace a similar unit scrapped in 2020 amid anti-police brutality protests.

Mayor Eric Adams and President Joe Biden spoke about rising crime in New York after the slaying of two NYPD officers. REUTERS

“During the call, the president also reiterated his commitment to serve as a strong federal partner for New York City and other communities grappling with the increasing gun crime we’ve seen over the past two years,” Psaki told reporters Tuesday.

NYPD rookie Jason Rivera was killed after getting shot during a domestic disturbance call. AP

“He discussed the steps his administration has taken to combat gun violence, including by providing cities and states with historic levels of funding through the [American] Rescue Plan to invest in fighting crime by putting more cops on the beat and supporting community anti violence programs, as well as through stepped up federal law enforcement efforts such as gun-trafficking strike forces the Department of Justice has established in New York City and other major cities around the country,” the press secretary went on. “Since their announcement last summer, those strike forces have already opened over 350 investigations nationally and have taken over 2,000 guns off of the streets.”

Adams won the mayoral election last year after campaigning as a moderate Democrat who opposed left-wing efforts to defund or abolish police forces. Under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city government slashed $1 billion from the NYPD budget.

Adams visited Biden at the White House in July and told reporters he was “the Biden of Brooklyn.” Biden has urged cities to use leftover stimulus funds from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill to bolster police forces amid a national jump in violent crime.

Adams visited the White House again last month — but he bailed on the gathering of mayors to return to New York before Biden showed up to say hello.

Biden, 79, pushed harsh criminal penalties, especially for drug crimes, during his 36 years in the Senate — drawing criticism from both the left and conservatives during the 2020 election. Critics say laws written by Biden in the 1980s and ’90s contributed to the mass incarceration of minorities and sent some people to prison for life for dealing marijuana.

Biden lent his support to Adams’ anti-crime efforts as violence continued to increase in the nation’s largest city. In 2021, New York City had 488 murders, a 4 percent increase from the 468 tallied in 2020, which in turn was a 47 percent jump from 319 killings in 2019.