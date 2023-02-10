Biden books Poland trip for Ukraine war anniversary

WASHINGTON — The White House confirmed Friday that President Biden will visit Poland to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — after the president said just one day prior he might skip the trip.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her regular briefing that Biden will visit Poland between Feb. 20-22 and meet with the leaders of other NATO countries.

The president also “will deliver remarks ahead of the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” she said.





President Biden will visit Poland to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Getty Images; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Biden’s trip would “make clear to the Ukrainian people, most particularly, that the United States is going to continue to stand by them going forward.”

It’s unclear why Biden denied Thursday that the trip had been booked — even after US and Polish officials had already effectively confirmed that he would visit for the anniversary.

“I haven’t made a decision when I’m going to Poland or even if for certain I am going to Poland,” the president told reporters Thursday at the White House before departing for an event in Florida.





Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby (R) speaks as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L) listens during a daily news briefing. Getty Images

“There’s a possibility I may go to Poland, but that’s all,” Biden said when a reporter asked about a possible side trip across the border into Ukraine itself.

Biden previously visited Poland in March 2022 and said “they” wouldn’t let him cross into Ukraine. The leaders of most other major NATO countries have visited Kyiv at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show solidarity against the Kremlin’s attack.