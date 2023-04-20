Biden biz boosted ‘grandchildren, nieces and nephews’: Comer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has suggested that the Biden family’s foreign business deals may have benefited not only first son Hunter Biden and first brother James Biden, but the next generation as well.

“These family members aren’t energy experts; they weren’t on boards. At least with Burisma, Hunter actually sat on a board,” Comer told Fox News’ Sean Hannity late Wednesday, referring to the scandal-plagued first son’s work for a Ukrainian gas company.

“There are no other boards that we could find that these family members sat on,” he added. “Certainly not the grandchildren and the nieces and the nephews and the in-laws and things like that.”

The reveal came two days after Comer announced that six additional members of the Biden clan may have cashed in on the lucrative overseas business deals — in addition to the president’s son, brother, and daughter-in-law Hallie — the widow of Biden’s other son Beau and Hunter’s onetime lover.





Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer suggested the president’s grandchildren, nieces and nephews may have benefitted from foreign business deals. AP

Hunter, Hallie and James all received six-figure payments from a 2017 deal with State Energy HK Limited, a firm tied to the Chinese Communist Party-backed energy company CEFC China Energy, according to bank records subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee.

“What were they doing? Why were they getting this much money? It all points back to Joe Biden,” Comer said on “Hannity.”

The president ​​has repeatedly denied knowledge of any foreign business interests his son or brother entertained in places like China, Mexico, and Ukraine.

It is unclear which other family members would be next in line for a financial payout.





The president has repeatedly denied that he was aware of the business dealings. Carolyn Kaster – Pool via CNP

Biden, 80, has seven grandchildren, including Hunter’s three daughters from his first marriage — Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21 — as well as Beau Jr., 2, from his second wife Melissa Cohen.

Hunter has also fathered a love child, Navy Joan Roberts, whom he has reportedly never met.

Hallie Biden, who had a brief fling with her brother-in-law after Beau’s death, shared daughter Natalie, 18, and son Robert “Hunter,” 16 with the late Delaware attorney general.

Caroline Biden, the president’s niece and the daughter of James Biden, has kept close ties with Hunter, but has a criminal record of her own — including charges in 2018 for spending $110,000 on beauty products using a stolen credit card.





Hallie Biden, center left, who had a brief fling with her brother-in-law after Beau’s death, shared daughter Natalie, 18, and son Robert “Hunter,” 16 with the late Delaware attorney general. REUTERS

Two other Biden nieces, Missy and Casey Owens, leaned on Hunter to help them get federal appointments in the Obama administration — before exiting to become highly paid lobbyists.

Missy was hired last year by General Motors to be its director of environment, sustainability and governance policy.

Comer and his staff have reportedly combed through thousands of pages of financial records to uncover the Biden family members’ identities.