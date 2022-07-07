Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17 at White House

Reuters

White House communications chief Bedingfield is latest to exit

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, a long-time adviser to President Joe Biden, plans to leave the administration later this summer, following former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who departed in May. Bedingfield, whose decision to leave her post was confirmed on Wednesday by a person familiar with her plans, served as Biden’s spokesperson during his time as vice president under President Barack Obama and was an early Biden presidential campaign hire. Her departure, one of several from the White House communications team, comes as Biden is facing a public approval rating close to the lowest level of his presidency.