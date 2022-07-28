Biden avoids saying ‘recession’ as economy dips

President Biden won’t say the “r-word.”

No, not that “r-word” — “recession.“

Biden ducked the term in his initial statement Thursday about the US economy contracting for a second straight quarter — after the White House insisted that the long-accepted definition of a recession no longer applied.

“Coming off of last year’s historic economic growth – and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis – it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation,” the president said in a written statement.

“But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure.”

The US gross domestic product declined by 0.9% in the second quarter of 2022 after falling 1.4% in the first quarter.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen claimed a recession is needed to allow the economy to grow at a “steady and sustainable pace.” AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

President Biden claims the US is “on the right path” after the country’s gross domestic product declined for a second quarter. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Biden administration officials sought to get ahead of the anticipated blow, arguing that the economy was simply in a period of transition, rather than recession.

White House economist Brian Deese insisted Tuesday that “two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession.” But Republicans were quick to point to 2008 remarks by Deese, who said at the time that “economists have a technical definition of recession, which is two consecutive quarters of negative growth.”

“This is not an economy that’s in recession, but we’re in a period of transition in which growth is slowing,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen insisted Sunday. “And that’s necessary and appropriate, and we need to be growing at a steady and sustainable pace.”

But journalists pointed out at White House briefings that Biden and his economic team confidently but incorrectly predicted last year that rising inflation would be temporary.

The US economy is experiencing the worst inflation since 1981. The federal Consumer Price Index calculated an average 9.1% annual jump in the prices of goods and services as of June. As a result, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates.

Biden emphasized the positive aspects of the economy in his statement.

Start your day with all you need to know Morning Report delivers the latest news, videos, photos and more.

“Our job market remains historically strong, with unemployment at 3.6% and more than 1 million jobs created in the second quarter alone. Consumer spending is continuing to grow,” Biden said. “Earlier this week, I met with the Chairman of SK Group from Korea, just one of the companies investing more than $200 billion in American manufacturing since I took office, powering a historic recovery in American manufacturing.”

Biden added: “My economic plan is focused on bringing inflation down, without giving up all the economic gains we have made. Congress has an historic chance to do that by passing the CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act without delay.”

The CHIPS Act passed the Senate on Wednesday authorizing $280 billion in new spending on computer chip development. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) later announced plans to dust off a stalled budget reconciliation bill to spend $369 billion on environmental programs and $64 billion on federal subsidies for people buying health insurance, offset by a projected $739 billion in tax hikes on wealthier people and businesses.

Republicans have accused Democrats of fueling inflation with government spending. A study released in late March by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco said that in the final quarter of 2021, about 3 percentage points of US inflation — or roughly half of it at the time — may have been caused by government spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

“This is Joe Biden’s recession,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Thursday. “Biden can lie and deflect blame all he wants, but that will not alleviate the pain Americans feel every time they fill up their gas tanks, go grocery shopping, check their retirement savings, or balance their budgets. Biden and Democrats are responsible for our shrinking economy, and they’re only trying to make it worse.”