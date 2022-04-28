Biden asks Congress for another $33B Ukraine war aid

President Biden on Thursday asked Congress to approve $33 billion in additional Ukraine war funding — after Biden publicly asserted that he was running out of $13.6 billion that was approved last month with broad bipartisan support.

“Despite having no boots on the ground, our assistance has made a significant difference on the battlefield, helping the brave citizens of Ukraine to win the battle of Kyiv and to continue to deplete the Russian military,” a Biden administration official told reporters on a call.

The request includes an $8.5 billion direct donation to Ukraine’s government and $3 billion in humanitarian relief after 5 million people fled the country during two months of fighting. Much of the rest would fund arms into the country.

The request from President Biden includes an $8.5 billion direct donation to Ukraine’s government and $3 billion in humanitarian relief. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People wait in a queue to receive humanitarian aid in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko

Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Jan. 21, 2022. AP

It’s unclear if the new package will face greater pushback in Congress amid fears of soaring inflation, which scuttled Biden’s push to pass ambitious domestic spending items due to opposition from Republicans and some centrist Democrats.