Biden arrives in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Biden — and his massive security detail — arrived in London Saturday ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The president, along with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, made it to London around 10 p.m. local time, landing in Stansted Airport in Essex on Air Force One, according to reports.

The couple was greeted by US Ambassador Jane Hartley and local officials.

Biden meets with US Ambassador Jane Hartley and other officials after arriving in London. Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The presidential motorcade leaves London Stansted airport. Joe Giddens/PA via AP

On Sunday, the Bidens will join other royals and dignitaries at a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace.

Biden, 79, is expected to be one of the most heavily guarded individuals attending Monday’s final farewell for the monarch, who died Sept. 8 at age 96.