Biden approval rating tumbles to lowest of presidency: poll

President Biden’s job-approval rating has plummeted to the lowest of his White House tenure — and seven in 10 Americans lack confidence in the commander-in-chief’s ability to handle the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a survey released Sunday found. ​

The number of Americans who approve of Biden’s actions since he took the helm of the country in January 2021 has fallen to 40% – the lowest of his presidency and a dramatic 13 percentage-point drop from April 2021, the NBC News poll shows.

The poll was conducted between March 18 and 22, before Biden left for his trip to Europe, where he met with allies, visited US troops in Poland and declared that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

The survey indicates that Americans don’t have faith in his leadership amid the Ukraine crisis, with 71% saying they have “just some” or “very little” confidence in Biden’s ability to respond to the war — including 43% of Democrats. 

An overwhelming number of Americans — 82% — also say they are concerned that the war will ultimately result in the use of nuclear weapons, 74% fear US troops will end up fighting in Ukraine, and 83% worry the war will continue to cause price hikes for gasoline and other goods and services.

Biden also got poor marks for his handling of foreign policy, with 51% of Americans expressing disapproval and 42% approving. 

The president got slammed on domestic issues, too, especially over the economy, with 63% of Americans disapproving of his responses and only 33% approving. 

Asked about who should be blamed for inflation that is sending prices skyrocketing across the country, 38% faulted Biden, 28% cited the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and 23% criticized corporations for raising prices. 

The poll shows that Biden’s approval rating has taken a hit across the board, including: among black respondents, from 64% in January to 62% in March; among women — from 51% to 44%, and independents, from 36% to 32%.

“You cannot get down to the low 40s in presidential approval unless you have strained your own base,”​ said Bill McInturff, ​a GOP pollster​ who helped conduct the survey, to NBC​.

H​e said the survey indicates that Biden and the Democrats are ​”headed for a catastrophic election​.”  A​s November’s midterm elections loom ahead, 46% of registered voters say they would prefer a Republican-controlled Congress compared to 44% who want the Democrats to retain majorities.

​The poll surveyed 1,000 adults.

It has a plus/minus 3.1 percentage points margin of error.

