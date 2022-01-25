Biden approval rating tanks to new low: poll

President Biden’s approval rating has tanked to a new low of just 39 percent as his administration contends with a number of domestic and global concerns, a new poll shows.

The abysmal rating was derived from the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll that was shared exclusively with The Hill.

“This is a new low for President Biden as he struggles to solve a myriad of issues,” pollster Mark Penn said, according to the report.

The White House is grappling with soaring inflation, the pandemic, rising crime in big cities, an inability to pass signature legislation and an escalating situation overseas with a Russian threat to invade Ukraine.

The poll began computing Biden’s approval rating in March. The newest tally is six points fewer than Biden’s November rating of 45 percent.

Just eighteen percent of the 1,815 registered voters surveyed in the latest poll said they strongly approved of Biden’s work, the report said.

Fifty-three percent of those polled indicated they somewhat or strongly disapproved of the way in which the president is handling the job.