Biden approval rating in drops again — to 33 percent: poll

President Biden’s job approval rating has tumbled to 33 percent in the latest Quinnipiac University poll, a whopping 17 percentage-point drop​ from February and an indication of American voters’ deep dissatisfaction over his administration’s response to rising inflation and a resurgence of COVID-19.

More than half of American adults (53 percent) disapprove of the job the president is doing, while 13 percent told the pollster they couldn’t offer an opinion.​

While Biden hit his high approval rating of 50 percent in the Feb. 17 edition of the poll, that number hasn’t cracked 40 percent since mid-September.

At the same time, the president’s disapproval rating in the survey has risen 17 percentage points from its low of 36 percent on Feb. 3.

Three-quarters of Democrats said they approve of Biden, while just 25 percent of independents and 2 percent of Republicans said the same.

The survey found that 49 percent of Americans believe the president is doing more to divide the country, while only 42 percent said he’s working to unite it. AP

Biden also received failing marks for his handling of the economy (34 percent approve, 57 percent disapprove), the pandemic (39 percent approve, 55 percent approve) and foreign policy (35 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove).

As the first anniversary of Biden’s inauguration nears, 50 percent of Americans say the president is doing about as well as they expected, 39 percent say he’s doing worse than expected, and only 7 percent say he’s exceeding expectations.

A plurality (49 percent) say the president is doing more to divide the country, while only 42 percent said he’s working to unite it — undercutting a key theme of Biden’s successful 2020 presidential campaign.

Most Americans also don’t care for how Democrats and Republicans are handling their jobs on Capitol Hill, with 62 percent disapproving of congressional Republicans and 59 percent disapproving of congressional Democrats.

But when asked which party they would want to control the House of Representatives if the midterm elections were held today, Republicans edged out Democrats 43 percent to 42 percent.

When asked which party they’d want to be a majority in the Senate, 45 percent chose Republicans, while 41 percent said Democrats.

Nearly 6 out of 10 respondents (59 percent) said they would not want to see former President Donald Trump run for the White House again in 2024, while just 33 percent said they would.

More than two-thirds of Republicans (69 percent) say they want Trump to run again, down from the 78 percent who expressed support for another presidential bid in October.

The poll surveyed 1,313 adults between Jan. 7-10 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.7 percentage points.