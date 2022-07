President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, days after he logged a negative test following an initial bout with the virus, he said on Twitter.

Biden, 79, posted on Twitter that so-called “rebound” cases like his happen “with a small minority of folks.”

“I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me,” the tweet said. “I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”