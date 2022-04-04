Biden again calls Putin a war criminal after reports of atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine

Speaking to reporters on Monday, President Biden reiterated his call that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal after reported atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine. “This guy is brutal,” Biden said.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him, he is a war criminal, but we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the detail so this can be an actual have a war crimes trial. This guy is brutal and what’s happening in the Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it. – Do you think it’s genocide? JOE BIDEN: No, I think it is a war crime. – Are you guys going to do more sanctions on Russia? JOE BIDEN: I’m seeking more sanctions, yes. I’ll have time to get outside too. [INTERPOSING VOICES] He should be held accountable. Well, no. No, no, to the war crimes, yes, I’m going to continue to add sanctions. Thank you. I’ll let you know.