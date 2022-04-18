Biden admin plans state dinner as large gatherings return: report

The Biden Administration is planning its first state dinner as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down and large gatherings return to the White House, according to a new report.

Plans for the state dinner are underway, CNN reported Sunday. However, it remains unclear which world leader the dinner will be in honor of.

A second state dinner is likely to quickly follow the first, a former official familiar with the White House’s social activities confirmed to the outlet.

It is unclear how many state dinners the administration ultimately plans to hold over the next few years, as it varies from president to president.

Former President Donald Trump only held two state dinners during his administration, while former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both held 13 throughout their eight years in office.

Elizabeth Alexander, first lady Jill Biden’s communications director, would not confirm the planning of any such dinners but told CNN that Monday’s Easter Egg Roll helps mark the start of the resumption of many large gatherings hosted by the administration.

Approximately 30,000 people are expected to take part in the White House Easter Egg Roll. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Kids roll eggs on the South Lawn of the White House. Andrew Harnik/AP

“The first family is looking forward to sharing the White House – with state dinners, celebrations, by commemorating parts of history that are coming up – events they haven’t been able to host because of the seriousness of the pandemic,” Alexander said.

Approximately 30,000 people are expected to take part in Monday’s Easter Egg Roll, nicknamed the “Egg-ucation Roll,” with many scoring tickets through an online public lottery.

Guests will be able to take part in the infamous egg roll, an egg hunt, talent show, as well as many other educational activities.

“The first family is looking forward to sharing the White House,” first lady Jill Biden’s communications director said. Evan Vucci/AP

This year’s Easter Egg Roll is nicknamed the “Egg-ucation Roll.” Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The event is a positive sign for those eager to lift coronavirus restrictions, despite a small uptick in coronavirus cases in Washington D.C. in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, more than 70 people who attended the Gridiron dinner ultimately contracted the virus, including multiple members of Congress, journalists and administration officials.

Outside of the dinner on the Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tested positive for coronavirus, after being in close contact with President Biden, Vice President Harris and former President Barack Obama at various events.

First dog Commander stands near Easter decorations on the South Lawn. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Decorations for a photo op for guests depicting President Biden’s dog Commander and the Resolute Desk. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Biden was ultimately not declared a close contact, according to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease and Prevention, and tested negative multiple times in the days that followed exposure.

As of Friday, the seven day moving average of new cases was 34,778, approximately 6,000 more average cases than the week before.

Currently, the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 makes up for the majority of cases in the United States however experts have suggested that it will not cause a massive spike like the Delta or Omicron variants have done in recent months.