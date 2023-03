Bianca Andreescu was forced to retire from the 2023 Miami Open.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair after suffering an injury during Tuesday’s match against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open.

Andreescu lost the first set of the match 7-6 but was leading the second set 2-0 at the time of the injury. With tears in her eyes, she left the court to a standing ovation.

