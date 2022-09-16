Bezos Loses Title of World's Second Richest Man to Indian Billionaire

It was to be expected. 

Jeff Bezos has lost the title of second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk, electric-vehicle leader Tesla’s  (TSLA)  chief executive. 

The founder and executive chairman of tech and online-retail giant Amazon  (AMZN)   dropped to No. 3, on Sept. 16 at around 10:38 a.m in New York, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

At that time, Bezos had a fortune estimated at $145.8 billion compared with $146.9 billion for the Indian tycoon Gautam Adani.

The day started with Adani at No. 3 and Bezos at No. 2.