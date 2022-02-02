‘Beyond The Edge’ Premiere Date – Watch The Cold Open For CBS’ Competition show – The Hamden Journal

There’s news from “deep in the heart of the Panamanian jungle.” CBS said today that its new celebrity-competition series Beyond the Edge will premiere at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Watch the cold open for the Survivor-style show above.

Speaking of that groundbreaking reality stalwart, Survivor serves as the lead-in for the new show, which is taking over the slot previously occupied by Tough as Nails and The Amazing Race this season. Beyond the Edge also will stream on Paramount+

Here’s how we play our game: Nine celebrities trade their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama for two weeks — testing whether they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife. There won’t be any judges or eliminations – instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability and courage and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild.

From left: Eboni K. Williams, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova (seated), Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Colton Underwood, Mauro Ranallo, Jodie Sweetin, Mike Singletary

CBS



For each day they last and every challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure.

Your celebrity contestants are country singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan; former star athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace; supermodel Paulina Porizkova; actress Jodie Sweetin; and reality TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams. Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo is the host.

David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock and Greg Goldman serve as executive producers for the series from for Buster Productions in association with Renegade, an eOne company.