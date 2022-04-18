Beyond Salem’ Returns to Peacock With Globe-Trotting Storyline

A second chapter of Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives” spinoff series, “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” is on the way featuring the return of two of the franchise’s beloved characters — Hope and Bo

Peter Reckell (Bo) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope) will be joined by “Days” stars, including Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

The second installment, which spans five days and kicks off July 11, features an “epic, action-packed tale” that takes the characters from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong in the “adventure of a lifetime” as a “mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives,” per the streamer.

Peacock promises “larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama,” which is all tied to a classic “DOOL” plot.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,’” executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement. “Being able to build off of the storylines from ‘Days of our Lives’ to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”

“Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.