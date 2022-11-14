Beyond Meat’s growth story is ‘up in the air right now’: Analyst

Beyond Meat’s disappointing earnings prompted a price-target plunge from Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner. Though he kept a Neutral rating on the stock, he slashed the firm’s price target to $11.00, down from $11.82 on the day of earnings. Previously, he held a price target of $27.00.

In its third-quarter earnings results, the plant-based giant posted a wider-than-expected loss on adjusted earning per share, but beat on revenue estimates as it targets cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023. Net revenue decreased by 22.5% year-over-year.

Baumgartner told Yahoo Finance that there are lot of unanswered questions that are “really up in the air right now.”

“How does the model work in terms of growth that’s baked into this story? What’s the growth for the industry structurally overall?” he asked.

“What really stands out is just the degree of softening of this category over the past two years, which is now backing up with excess inventories at retail and really necessitating a change in the strategy from sort of a ‘growth at all cost’ mentality, to one now focused more on managing for cash flow, managing for profit and really culling a lot of the excess capacity in the sector,” he told Yahoo Finance Live.

However, Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown remains focused on the company’s future. In a call with analysts, he called the plant-based giant an “innovation engine” and honed in on the business model that the company set in place at the end of October, which coincided with the announcement of a 19% cut in its workforce.

“As we shared last month, Beyond Meat is executing a full force pivot to a sustainable growth model, emphasizing the achievement of cash flow positive operations within the second half of 2023. This transition is designed to fortify our business in the near-term as record inflation continues to pose a challenge for our brand and category, positioning Beyond Meat to endure and advance toward our long-term objective of being a major protein provider within the $1.4 trillion meat industry,” Brown said.

In the call with analysts, Brown noted that part of its growth model will be to “dramatically narrow our focus within foodservice and retail,” on top of plans to “aggressively” manage down “inventory and rationalizing our production network.”

Right now, it offers products like burgers, beef, sausage and mostly recently steak in Kroger and Walmart. That’s on top of tests or product offerings at locations of Taco Bell, Panda Express, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, among others.

But as U.S. consumers continue to feel the pinch of inflation and the price of groceries remain top of mind for consumers, it also presents a challenge to Beyond Meat.

Brown noted in the call that consumers are “seeking to dial out inflation by, among other measures, switching out higher cost proteins for lower-cost proteins, with that decline, SPAM rises and so on,” but beyond inflation, Baumgartner said the price of the product itself is “part of the issue” entirely.

“It is much more expensive relative to plant-based meat,” with competition like Impossible Foods and Tattooed Chef he noted. When asked if there’s potential for a possible buyout or acquisition though, Baumgartner says the “end game is just patience” for the 13-year -old brand.

He added, “We see a path forward organically for the company, but it’s really just having the right frame of mind and the right relevant speed of growth going forward.”

