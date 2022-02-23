The Hamden Journal

Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Barclays Double Upgrade, Price Boost

Beyond Meat Stock Surges On Barclays Double Upgrade, Price Boost

Updated at 12:47 pm EST

Beyond Meat  (BYND) – Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report shares jumped higher Monday after analysts at Barclays issued a ‘double upgrade’ on the plant-based food group, noting its potential in the U.S. market isn’t being reflected in its stock price. 

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer lifted his rating on the stock by two notches, to “overweight”, and boosted his price target on the stock by $10, to $80 a share, citing “more positives than negatives” in the U.S. consumer market for alternative meat products. 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.