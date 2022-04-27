Beyond Meat Stock Jumps on Hopes McDonald’s Partnership Will Be Permanent

Text size
Beyond Meat
stock is jumping on Wednesday, following reports that its McPlant partnership with restaurant behemoth
McDonald’s
may be permanent. That could be a catalyst for the plant-based protein maker as its retail sales continue to lag.
Speaking at Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit, McDonald’s (ticker: MCD) Global Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley said that the customer dining experience will “dramatically change” in the coming years, and is likely to include “very established products” with Beyond Meat (BYND) that build from the McPlant partnership, formed last year, according to the publication.
Beyond Meat stock was up 8.1%, at $38.41, in late afternoon trading, after having risen as much as 21% earlier Wednesday. McDonald’s stock was up 0.1%, at $248.75. The
S&P 500
was up 0.5%.
Neither company returned Barron’s requests for comment.
The news would be encouraging for Beyond Meat, given that there have been mixed reports as to how well the McPlant products have been selling in test markets. That has left some investors worried it may not last.
The idea of a permanent faux-meat product on McDonald’s menu isn’t a stretch. Meat and dairy alternatives have been gaining ground in recent years, with many expecting that the multibillion-dollar market can continue to grow, and McDonald’s does offer more vegetarian options in some non-U. S. restaurants.
Beyond Meat has had plenty of success with high-profile restaurant partnerships in the past, including repeated limited-time products in Yum! Brands (YUM) locations. A permanent position on McDonald’s menu would presumably mean a larger and steadier revenue stream.
Of course, restaurant sales still account for only about a quarter of Beyond Meat’s business, and lackluster sales at grocery stores and other retailers have led to earnings disappointments in recent quarters. Investors will want to see improvement in that division.
Nonetheless, restaurant spending has been booming lately, thanks to pent-up postpandemic demand, which should lift Beyond Meat’s revenue. Adding McDonald’s would be another catalyst for those sales.
Write to Teresa Rivas at [email protected]