Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

said its plant-based fried chicken product is coming to KFC locations in the U.S. next week. Shares of the meat substitute firm jumped in after-hours on Tuesday following the announcement.

Beyond Meat (ticker: BYND) and KFC said in a joint news release Tuesday that the plant-based fried chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken, will be available at U.S. KFC locations on Monday.